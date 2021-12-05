Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police got a call around 2:49 a.m. Dec. 5 for an assault with a deadly weapon at the 1000 block of Ann Elizabeth Drive, in the Kingswood mobile home park. They didn’t find anyone hurt, but were told someone was taken to the hospital by a third party.

About half an hour later—at 3:27 a.m.—they were called out to the 2000 block of East Independence Boulevard for reports of a gunshot victim in a car. When they got on scene, they found an adult man had been shot. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

CMPD clarified on their Twitter page later that the homicide occurred at the Ann Elizabeth Drive address.

This homicide actually occurred at the 1000 block of Ann Elizabeth Drive in the North Tryon Division a media release will be sent out shortly. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2021

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Wright is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

