Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival has returned to Front Beach.

Rides, vendors, food, and more at this year’s Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival. The five-hour event brought together people of all ages to enjoy holiday season festivities.

Attendees strolled past dozens of local vendors selling food, art, clothing, and more as performers played live music. Santa Claus was there to take pictures with kids and hear what they wanted for Christmas this year.

To officially ring in the holiday in the city a Christmas tree lighting was held towards the end of the evening.

“This is the holiday event, springtime we do another street festival and we just hope that continues. We love these events,” assistant PIO Sgt. Matt Soren said.

Officials say with more vendors this year combined with the beautiful weather, there were thousands of people coming and going here today, and that’s a bigger turnout than in some years past.

