SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival returns

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street...
After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival has returned to Front Beach.(WCSC)
By Emilie Zuhowski and Landon Boozer
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival has returned to Front Beach.

Rides, vendors, food, and more at this year’s Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival. The five-hour event brought together people of all ages to enjoy holiday season festivities.

Attendees strolled past dozens of local vendors selling food, art, clothing, and more as performers played live music. Santa Claus was there to take pictures with kids and hear what they wanted for Christmas this year.

To officially ring in the holiday in the city a Christmas tree lighting was held towards the end of the evening.

“This is the holiday event, springtime we do another street festival and we just hope that continues. We love these events,” assistant PIO Sgt. Matt Soren said.

Officials say with more vendors this year combined with the beautiful weather, there were thousands of people coming and going here today, and that’s a bigger turnout than in some years past.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary

Latest News

Wounded Nature - Working Veterans says they’ve now hauled away 114 abandoned boats from coastal...
Veteran-founded organization cleans up abandoned boats in James Island waterway
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
The festival is at Front Beach and goes from 2:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival to return Saturday
Officers say the Cops and Kids program is a way to build relationships between police and those...
Charleston Police Department host Cops and Kids event