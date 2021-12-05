SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in...
A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Third party to probe Mich. high school’s actions ahead of shooting
The most noticeable of changes will be renovating the streets and signage along the street.
Councilmember: $11M King Street Business Improvement District expected to pass
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.
The Anderson County Coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Matthew Bagwell.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by two cars in Anderson County, troopers say
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit