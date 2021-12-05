Mild and pleasant Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Use caution this morning, dense fog has been reported. A Dense Fog Advisory continues through 9:00, although fog could linger through late morning. Otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine today as high pressure controls our weather. Highs will be near 70 this afternoon. Monday a cold front moves east and brings a few clouds ahead of it. This front will bring a much colder weather for Tuesday and slight chance of a shower. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 60s. Temperatures warm up Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and the chance of showers back to around 20% on Tuesday, up to 60% on Wednesday. We need some rain as drought conditions continue to increase across South Carolina. Temperatures fall into the low 60s Thursday, back to near 70 degrees Friday.

SUNDAY: Dense AM Fog. Sun & Clouds. High 72, Low 54.

MONDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 75, low 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 62, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain. High 70, Low 45.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Isolated Rain Possible. High 62, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 68, Low 55.

