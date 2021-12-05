SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mild and pleasant Sunday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Use caution this morning, dense fog has been reported. A Dense Fog Advisory continues through 9:00, although fog could linger through late morning. Otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine today as high pressure controls our weather. Highs will be near 70 this afternoon. Monday a cold front moves east and brings a few clouds ahead of it. This front will bring a much colder weather for Tuesday and slight chance of a shower. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 60s. Temperatures warm up Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and the chance of showers back to around 20% on Tuesday, up to 60% on Wednesday. We need some rain as drought conditions continue to increase across South Carolina. Temperatures fall into the low 60s Thursday, back to near 70 degrees Friday.

SUNDAY: Dense AM Fog. Sun & Clouds. High 72, Low 54.

MONDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 75, low 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 62, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain. High 70, Low 45.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Isolated Rain Possible. High 62, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 68, Low 55.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

Drivers in downtown Charleston Saturday morning should prepare for the possibility of flooding...
Flood advisory expires for 3 Lowcountry counties
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Taste of Spring Temps!