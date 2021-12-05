SC Lottery
No. 19 Clemson to play Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl

The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs.
The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORLANDO, F.L. (WIS) - No. 19 Clemson is headed to Orlando for their final contest of 2021.

They will face the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs and surely an exciting matchup between the two well-coached teams.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campell was ecstatic for his organization to play a team like Clemson.

“One of the things that you’re beyond grateful for is to be able to play opponents and first-class programs like this,” said Campell. “I think it means a ton for our program and university.”

Campell has led the team to five consecutive bowl games.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney looks to extend the school’s streak of winning 10 or more games to 11.

“Super excited to be a part of the Cheez-It Bowl,” said Swinney. “Orlando is an incredible destination and experience.”

Clemson has won four of its last five games against Big 12 opponents, including postseason victories against Oklahoma in 2014 and 2015 in Clemson’s last two contests against Big 12 foes.

The Cheez-It Bowl is set to take place at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29th.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

