SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Waardenburg’s 18 Helps Miami Top Clemson 80-75 In ACC Opener

Clemson Basketball.
Clemson Basketball.(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sam Waardenburg scored a career-high 18 points and Miami used a late 12-0 run to edge Clemson 80-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Clemson led all the way in this traditionally tight match, opening the biggest lead as Chase Hunter scored four points in a 9-3 run that made it 70-61 with 5:02 to play.

The Hurricanes stormed back, starting with a Waardenburg 3-pointer and a layup, and taking the lead for the first time, 71-70, on a Jordan Miller 3 with 2:55 to play.

Isaiah Wong bumped Miami’s lead to 78-73 with two free throws at 11.9 seconds and Waardenburg added two at 5.6 seconds. David Collins made a layup with a second to go to make the final margin 5.

It marked the 17th time in the 32 meetings between the teams the game was decided by five points or less. Nine straight games have been decided by single digits and the last seven by a total of 28 points.

Miller and Kameron McGusty scored 13 and 15 points, respectively, for the Hurricanes (6-3) and Wong had 13.

PJ Hall led the Tigers (5-4) with 18 points, Hunter and Collins had 15 apiece and Hunter Tyson 10.

Hunter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Clemson a 16-8 lead in the first half. Miami tied it three times before the Tigers went up 40-34 on a Collins 3 in the final seconds of the half.

Anytime Clemson threatened to get away, Miami answered. Miller had 13 points and Waardenburg 10 in the second half.

Clemson, the top-shooting 3-point team in the ACC (41.7%), was 7 of 12 in the first half but just 2 of 9 in the second. Miami, which came in average 5.5 triples a game on 29% shooting, was 11 of 25, including 6 of 13 in the second half. Waardenburg had four and Miller three. Overall Miami shot 60% in the second half.

With Collins grabbing nine rebounds and Hall seven, Clemson had a 39-21 advantage in rebound, 13-4 on the offensive end for an 18-3 difference in second-chance points. But the Tigers squandered that advantage with 18 turnovers, 10 more than Miami, with the Hurricanes having a 21-10 edge in points off turnovers.

Miami is home against Lipscomb on Wednesday and Clemson plays Drake on Saturday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.

Most Read

Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Williams’ Double-Double Leads Chants Past Winthrop
VIDEO: Stingrays fall in OT to Greenville, 7-6
VIDEO: Stingrays fall in OT to Greenville, 7-6
VIDEO: North Charleston gets afternoon win over Stall
VIDEO: North Charleston gets afternoon win over Stall
VIDEO: Philip Simmons beats Bishop England for 1st time on Friday
VIDEO: Philip Simmons beats Bishop England for 1st time on Friday