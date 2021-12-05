Williams’ Double-Double Leads Chants Past Winthrop

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior guard Rudi Williams scored a career-high 30 points and junior point guard Ebrima Dibba made five free throws in the final 1:12 as Coastal Carolina held off Winthrop for a 74-64 win on Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

Williams was one of four players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who led from the mid-way point of the first half and improved to 5-3 with their second win in a row. Dibba added 15 points while Vince Cole had 11 and Garrick Green added 10. Williams, a 6-2 guard transfer from Kansas State, also grabbed 10 rebounds and missed just four shots on the day. Junior big man D.J. Burns led Winthrop with 18 points, but the Eagles slipped to 4-4 with the loss.

Williams hit on 11-of-15 attempts on his way to the first double-double of his career, and the sharpshooter combined with Dibba to score the final 13 points for the Chants. Winthrop was able to pull within six points at 56-50 with about seven minutes remaining but Coastal held off a comeback with good free throw shooting down the stretch. Dibba and Williams combined to make 8-of-10 free throws in the final four minutes. Williams added a couple of drives for buckets as well.

After five early lead changes, Williams and Green hit consecutive three-pointers to punctuate a 14-0 run that put the Chanticleers in front by 13 at 31-18. But Winthrop’s Patrick Good found the range on three three-pointers in the final minutes of the first half to cut the Coastal advantage to 36-28 at the break. But Coastal would lead the rest of the way. Williams had a terrific first half with 14 points, five rebounds, and two brilliant assists. Green had seven points and five rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Coastal’s leading scorer, sophomore center Essam Mostafa was held to just four points in 19 minutes of action, but the Chants still held a sizable 43-28 rebounding advantage with a balanced effort on the boards. In addition to Williams’ 10 rebounds, Green, Mostafa, and Cole had seven apiece.

Coastal was 26-of-57 (46 percent) from the field, including 17 points off 13 offensive rebounds. The Chanticleers made seven three-pointers, including four by Williams. They were also 15-of-24 (68 percent) from the free throw line.

Coastal will return to action Monday, hosting Mercer in the third game of a six-game homestand over just 16 days. Game time is 7 p.m. ET.

