Authorities arrest fugitive wanted for West Ashley murder

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a fugitive who was wanted for a murder in West Ashley.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Rico Jamall Ancrum who was captured by fugitive task force members during a traffic stop on Savannah Highway. Ancrum was transported to the Al Cannon detention center, and is expected to have a bond hearing on Tuesday morning.

Ancrum is the fourth suspect arrested in connection with a July 19 homicide on Corral Drive that took the life of Dontae Greene.

Detectives had arrested three juvenile in late October. All four suspects face a murder charge.

On the afternoon of July 19, deputies responded to 766 Corral Drive and found Greene lying on the ground. He had been shot.

“Detectives gathered witness information indicating the four suspects all occupied a truck used in the shooting and were heard discussing the homicide after the fact,” the sheriff’s office said.

