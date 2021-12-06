SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Boat goes down in Shem Creek, spills fuel

Marine Science Technician First Class Laurel Siegrist says the Hampton Caroline went down...
Marine Science Technician First Class Laurel Siegrist says the Hampton Caroline went down sometime after 1:30 a.m.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The clean up effort is underway in Shem Creek after a vessel sank in the early hours of Monday morning, leaking 50-100 gallon of fuel.

Marine Science Technician First Class Laurel Siegrist says the Hampton Caroline went down sometime after 1:30 a.m. The owners contacted the coast guard around 9:00 a.m. and arranged for several local companies to do the clean up work.

Siegrist says there is no immediate threat to the public.

The boat was docked between Geechie Seafood and Saltwater Cowboy.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They have not found the person responsible for the incident.
Deputies: Two women dead following shooting in Beaufort County
The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed one person Sunday night.
House fire kills one in North Charleston
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
Lowe Construction says it has laid the foundation for the new hotel that they now hope to open...
New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years

Latest News

Lowe Construction says it has laid the foundation for the new hotel that they now hope to open...
New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years
Kayla Lynn Ballou was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree assault and battery,...
Woman charged after allegedly assaulting paramedic, threatening police officer
A company that makes products used in the manufacture of vaccines and drug therapies will bring...
Life science company investing $750K in Charleston County
The average price for a gallon of gas as of Monday is $3.02, according to GasBuddy’s daily...
SC gas prices drop again, average cost nearing $3 mark