Boat goes down in Shem Creek, spills fuel

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The clean up effort is underway in Shem Creek after a vessel sank in the early hours of Monday morning, leaking 50-100 gallon of fuel.

Marine Science Technician First Class Laurel Siegrist says the Hampton Caroline went down sometime after 1:30 a.m. The owners contacted the coast guard around 9:00 a.m. and arranged for several local companies to do the clean up work.

Siegrist says there is no immediate threat to the public.

The boat was docked between Geechie Seafood and Saltwater Cowboy.

