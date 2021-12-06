Breeze Airways announces new service to New York, Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is launching service to two additional airports from the Charleston International Airport in February.

The airline announced Monday it would add service to New York’s Long Island MacArthur and Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach.

“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” Breeze Chairman and CEO David Neeleman said. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and the New York area, and look forward to adding more routes from Charleston.”

Roundtrip service between Charleston and New York will run twice a week on Fridays and Mondays beginning Feb. 18. The airline will begin a Saturday-only roundtrip service to Palm Beach starting Feb. 19.

Fares on both routes will start at $39 one way, the airline said.

With the additional locations, Breeze will provide service to 13 destinations from the Charleston International Airport:

Akron/Canton, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Hartford, Conn.

Huntsville, Ala. (back from 2/17)

Louisville, Ky.

New Orleans, La.

New York/Long Island (2/18)

Norfolk, Va.

Palm Beach, Fla. (2/19)

Pittsburgh

Providence, R.I.

Richmond, Va.

Tampa

The new destinations, ISP and PBI, represent the first market additions to the service since the airline’s debut in May.

