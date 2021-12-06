SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Breeze Airways announces new service to New York, Florida

Breeze Airways is launching service to two additional airports from the Charleston...
Breeze Airways is launching service to two additional airports from the Charleston International Airport in February.(Breeze Airways)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is launching service to two additional airports from the Charleston International Airport in February.

The airline announced Monday it would add service to New York’s Long Island MacArthur and Florida’s Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach.

“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” Breeze Chairman and CEO David Neeleman said. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and the New York area, and look forward to adding more routes from Charleston.”

Roundtrip service between Charleston and New York will run twice a week on Fridays and Mondays beginning Feb. 18. The airline will begin a Saturday-only roundtrip service to Palm Beach starting Feb. 19.

Fares on both routes will start at $39 one way, the airline said.

With the additional locations, Breeze will provide service to 13 destinations from the Charleston International Airport:

  • Akron/Canton, Ohio
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Hartford, Conn.
  • Huntsville, Ala. (back from 2/17)
  • Louisville, Ky.
  • New Orleans, La.
  • New York/Long Island (2/18)
  • Norfolk, Va.
  • Palm Beach, Fla. (2/19)
  • Pittsburgh
  • Providence, R.I.
  • Richmond, Va.
  • Tampa

The new destinations, ISP and PBI, represent the first market additions to the service since the airline’s debut in May.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They have not found the person responsible for the incident.
Deputies: Two women dead following shooting in Beaufort County
The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed one person Sunday night.
House fire kills one in North Charleston
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
Lowe Construction says it has laid the foundation for the new hotel that they now hope to open...
New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years

Latest News

Parker Haydon Wright, 19, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during...
Deputies arrest adult, teen in McClellanville shooting incident
Kayla Lynn Ballou was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree assault and battery,...
Woman charged after allegedly assaulting paramedic, threatening police officer
A crash on U.S. 17 at the Arthur Ravenel Bridge blocked two northbound lanes Monday morning.
Crews clear 3-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash at Ravenel Bridge blocks 2 northbound lanes