Chance of rain increases, temperatures decrease this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving into the Southeast today will help to increase our rain chances over the next couple of days. Today should remain dry ahead of the front with a mix of sun and clouds sending temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon. The front will near the area tonight bringing more clouds and the chance of a few showers. Cooler weather will begin to move in tomorrow with highs only expected to reach the low 60s. It will be a mostly cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance of rain. A better rain chance develops across the area on Wednesday as the front begins to lift back northward with an area of low pressure. Drier weather will return on Thursday with warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Likely. High 63.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 63.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 74.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 77.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 67.

