Charleston Southern beats Tarleton 59-57

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cheikh Faye scored 16 points, Deontaye Buskey added 10 and Charleston Southern beat Tarleton 59-57 on Sunday night.

Sadarius Bowser converted a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 58-57 lead and Sean Price added a free throw in the closing seconds.

Freddy Hicks had 16 points and eight rebounds for Tarleton (1-7). Shamir Bogues, Montre Gipson and Tahj Small each had 12 points.

