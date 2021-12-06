Cherniwchan can’t be stopped, scores game-winner in OT

GREENVILLE, SC – Andrew Cherniwchan’s overtime goal sealed the deal for the South Carolina Stingrays (9-6-2-0) over the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits (7-7-1-1) by a final score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ryan Bednard stood on his head, backstopping the Stingrays to the victory with a 38-save performance.

Greenville’s Frank Hora opened the gates, netting his first of the season in his return from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers. Hora did it all himself, carrying the puck across the blueline and pushing the pile in front of the crease to squeeze one by Bednard for the 1-0 lead.

With under three minutes left in the opening period, Nate Pionk fed Dominick Sacco at the right circle and set a pick to open a clean shot on net where Sacco tied the game. The snipe was Sacco’s second goal of the season, shooting it over the right shoulder of Jacob Ingham.

A scoreless 43 minutes of regulation brought the third consecutive overtime game of the weekend and fifth in the last six days for the Stingrays.

Diego Cuglietta’s tripping penalty opened the ice for the Stingrays, prompting Cherniwchan’s game-winner with 2:11 remaining in overtime. Patrick Holway saw a perfect passing lane where he ripped a pass onto the tape of Cherniwchan who redirected it past Ingham, sending the Rays home with a five-point weekend.

Cherniwchan extended his point streak to four straight games (5-3-8) with the goal on Sunday. Bednard has posted back-to-back great performances on the weekend, finishing with a 0.944 save percentage, 1.82 goals against average, and a perfect 2-0 in both starts.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign on Wednesday, December 8th as the team heads out west to Boise, Idaho to take on the Idaho Steelheads for a three game set. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. ET for all three games this upcoming week.