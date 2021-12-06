Cooling down this week with several rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front across the Southeast will help to increase our rain chances over the next couple of days. Ahead of it we had a mild afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. We stay partly to mostly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the 60s. The front will near the area tonight bringing more clouds and the chance of a few showers, lows will be in the low 50s. Cooler weather will begin to move in tomorrow with highs only expected to reach the low 60s. It will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A better rain chance develops across the area on Wednesday as the front begins to lift back northward with an area of low pressure. Drier weather will return on Thursday with warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Our attention will then turn to a front next Sunday and Monday, showers are possible. There are significant differences in the timing of that front, stay tuned for the latest information.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 62, Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. High 63, Low 44.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 66, Low 53.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 74, Low 61.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 58.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 67, Low 50.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.