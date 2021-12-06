SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cooling down this week with several rain chances!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front across the Southeast will help to increase our rain chances over the next couple of days. Ahead of it we had a mild afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. We stay partly to mostly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the 60s. The front will near the area tonight bringing more clouds and the chance of a few showers, lows will be in the low 50s. Cooler weather will begin to move in tomorrow with highs only expected to reach the low 60s. It will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A better rain chance develops across the area on Wednesday as the front begins to lift back northward with an area of low pressure. Drier weather will return on Thursday with warmer temperatures Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Our attention will then turn to a front next Sunday and Monday, showers are possible. There are significant differences in the timing of that front, stay tuned for the latest information.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 62, Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. High 63, Low 44.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 66, Low 53.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 74, Low 61.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 58.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 67, Low 50.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They have not found the person responsible for the incident.
Deputies: Two women dead following shooting in Beaufort County
The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed one person Sunday night.
House fire kills one in North Charleston
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
Lowe Construction says it has laid the foundation for the new hotel that they now hope to open...
New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday evening forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Patchy fog possible tonight, another warm day tomorrow!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast