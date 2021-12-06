Deputies arrest adult, teen in McClellanville shooting incident

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with an attempted shooting in the McClellanville area last month.

Parker Haydon Wright, 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. A 16-year-old was arrested on the same charges, but the teen’s name was not released.

Deputies arrested Wright without incident Friday in a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies saw bullet holes in the vehicle Wright was driving and found a rifle and a handgun on the front passenger seat, he said.

The juvenile was arrested Thursday at a McClellanville-area home, Knapp said.

Court documents state the victim of the attempted shooting told investigators she was a passenger in a vehicle on Nov. 27 when she saw another vehicle traveling behind the vehicle she was in. The victim said she saw Wright lean out of what she believed to be the passenger window with “an AR-style rifle” and fire several shots in the direction of the vehicle she was in.

“The victim stated that she could hear metal pinging and was in great fear for her life,” an affidavit states.

Court documents state the juvenile admitted to shooting at the victim and that he was driving the car in which Wright was a passenger. The juvenile told investigators the driver of the other vehicle is a person with whom Wright had an ongoing dispute.

Wright was being held at the Charleston County jail.

