Dorchester County to hold public hearing on redistricting plan

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is holding a public hearing and will consider the second reading of its redistricting plan on Monday.

Following the census every 10 years, redistricting is completed before the next general election to reflect any population changes in the county.

According to the most recent census, Dorchester County’s population rose by 18.3% from 2010 to 2020. It is the 8th fastest growing county in the state.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Summerville County Council Chambers at 500 N. Main St. The third and final reading is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Vice Chairman Jay Byars said with the “major shift” in population in the county, they must redistrict to make sure citizens can be properly represented.

He said one challenge with Dorchester County is that it has both suburban and rural communities. He said council wants to make sure both are represented by people who understand them.

“We want to try to keep council districts so that they adequately represent communities and try not to spread them out too far. If possible, you want to try to kind of keep your county council person someone who understands your community. You don’t want to be all the way on the other side of the county where that can be possible,” Byars said.

