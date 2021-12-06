SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: 3-vehicle crash at Ravenel Bridge blocks multiple northbound lanes

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Delays are building Monday morning following a crash on U.S. 17 at the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

The crash, reported at approximately 8 a.m., involves three vehicles including a delivery truck that overturned, Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The crash has blocked three northbound lanes, she said.

Crews are waiting for a tow truck to clear the scene.

Charleston Consolidated Dispatch initially reported that the crash involved injuries, but Wolfsen said she did not have a report of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

