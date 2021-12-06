Georgetown steel mill set to restart operations next month

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - A Georgetown steel plant shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to bring back employees in January.

Liberty Steel USA’s Georgetown mill will bring back 65 employees in mid-January, the company announced earlier this year.

United Steelworkers Local 7898 President James Sanderson said the company is now in the process of recalling those employees.

The plan to reopen the facility comes as market conditions “enable a sustainable restart following a period of care and maintenance” during COVID-19.

“We’re pleased to announce the restart of LIBERTY Steel USA’s Georgetown, South Carolina plant, further evidence of healthy market conditions and strong infrastructure spending across much of the globe,” Chief Restructuring Officer Jeffrey Stein said when the plan to reopen the plant was announced in June. “Since our last update, further organizational progress has been made to focus the group on its core businesses, cementing the foundations for a successful recovery.”

The Georgetown plant will integrate its operations with Liberty’s Peoria, Illinois plant to fulfill a strong order book and clear a customer backlog, the company said.

Billet will be manufactured in Peoria, taking advantage of the plant’s additional melt capacity, and will then be delivered to Georgetown for conversion into 10,000 metric tons per month of finished rod.

The plant has also implemented utility cost-saving measures, rental equipment returns, and contractor reductions to improve profitability and develop a sustainable long-term plan for the plant.

The company announced in April 2020 that it would temporarily lay off or redeploy 130 employees because of a financial strain the pandemic placed on the company.

At the time, company leaders said they would make a decision on restarting the mill after re-evaluating market conditions.

But the company notified 104 workers of layoffs in November 2020, documents filed with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce stated.

Liberty Steel came to the area in 2018 after the mill sat idle for three years. According to the company’s website, Liberty Steel’s South Carolina production has a capacity to make 750,000 tons of steel per year.

GFG is a group of energy and mining businesses headquartered in London. It has a presence in 30 countries and employs 11,500 people worldwide.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.