House fire kills one in North Charleston

(Live 5 News)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed one person Sunday.

First responders found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the roof of a house on Seminole Way, according to the fire department.

Firefighters on the scene called additional units to help extinguish the fire and found a victim in the process. He was declared dead at the scene.

A fire investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is in progress.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

