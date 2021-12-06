House fire kills one in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed one person Sunday.

First responders found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the roof of a house on Seminole Way, according to the fire department.

Firefighters on the scene called additional units to help extinguish the fire and found a victim in the process. He was declared dead at the scene.

A fire investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is in progress.

