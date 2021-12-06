SC Lottery
Investigators searching for missing 75-year-old man

James Williams, 75, was last seen on Nov. 20 at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 601 North, near...
James Williams, 75, was last seen on Nov. 20 at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 601 North, near the Hampton County Department of Social Services building in Hampton, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry said.(Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is asking for the public’s help to locate an elderly man missing for more than two weeks.

James Williams, 75, was last seen on Nov. 20 at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 601 North, near the Hampton County Department of Social Services building in Hampton.

The State Law Enforcement Division and the Hampton Police Department are also asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

Authorities provided a photo but did not include a physical description.

Anyone who sees Williams should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, or leave a tip at the website, www.5541111.com, by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” tab.

Mobile users may leave a tip about Williams through the P3 TIPS app on Apple or Android devices.

