Jean’s Angels toy giveaway event provides toys to less fortunate children

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Over three thousand gifts were given to Lowcountry children today during a holiday giveaway in Moncks Corner.

The event gives those less fortunate presents they wouldn’t otherwise be able to receive this year.

Hundreds waiting in line today for the second annual Jean’s Angels toy giveaway and at one point the line was actually backed up to highway 52 here in Moncks Corner.

Now, although they have such a large turnout, the nonprofit’s founder tells me they have enough toys for everyone.

Nearly 800 children received gifts today from a Jean’s Angels giveaway just in time for the holidays. For older kids and teens; Electric scooters, makeup, game controllers, and basketballs. And for those younger; bikes, American girl dolls, stuffed animals, and books.

The giveaway was open to anyone as long as they brought their child with them and presented valid ID.

Founder Katrina Carpenter said being able to give out over 3,000 gifts was made possible through fundraising and community and business sponsors.

“We know that there is a dire need particularly in different areas of Berkeley County so it’s just a blessing that they had this opportunity to come and receive toys for their children and their loved ones,” Berkeley County councilmember Caldwell Pinckney said.

Everyone who walked in the door today had to wear a mask, get their temperature checked, and use hand sanitizer to ensure safety.

