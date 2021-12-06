SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Life science company investing $750M in Charleston County

A company that makes products used in the manufacture of vaccines and drug therapies will bring...
A company that makes products used in the manufacture of vaccines and drug therapies will bring new jobs to Charleston County with a multi-million dollar investment.(Houston Dept. of Health via CNN)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company that makes products used in the manufacture of vaccines and drug therapies will bring new jobs to Charleston County with a multi-million dollar investment.

Belimed Life Science, Inc., a leading supplier of steam sterilizers and parts washers, announced a $750,000 million investment to establish operations in Charleston County. The investment will bring 22 new jobs, according to a release.

As the pharmaceutical and biotech industries continue to innovate for the benefit of all of us, the need for our products and services will continue to increase requiring future growth of Belimed Life Science,” Belimed Life Science, Inc. President Ken Blankenship said. “What better place to begin than here in Charleston.”

Located at 2154 N. Center St. in North Charleston, Belimed Life Science, Inc.’s new facility will provide product sales and support to the company’s North American customer base.

“Today’s announcement by Belimed Life Science, Inc. is another win for our state’s booming life sciences industry and is further testament that South Carolina is an ideal place for life science companies to locate,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We celebrate the life-saving work of Belimed Life Science, Inc., and we look forward to their success in South Carolina.”

Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said the state’s commitment to supporting research, training skilled workers and advancing supplier infrastructure makes it “an ideal location” for companies like Belimed to grow and thrive.

“South Carolina’s growing roster of life sciences companies proves that the state has the business environment in place to meet this industry’s specific needs,” Lightsey said.

Anyone interested in joining the Belimed Life Science, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They have not found the person responsible for the incident.
Deputies: Two women dead following shooting in Beaufort County
The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire that killed one person Sunday night.
House fire kills one in North Charleston
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
Lowe Construction says it has laid the foundation for the new hotel that they now hope to open...
New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of gas as of Monday is $3.02, according to GasBuddy’s daily...
SC gas prices drop again, average cost nearing $3 mark
Kayla Lynn Ballou was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree assault and battery,...
Woman charged after allegedly assaulting paramedic, threatening police officer
Parker Haydon Wright, 19, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during...
Deputies arrest adult, teen in McClellanville shooting incident
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC gas prices drop again, average cost nearing $3 mark