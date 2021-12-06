Life science company investing $750M in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company that makes products used in the manufacture of vaccines and drug therapies will bring new jobs to Charleston County with a multi-million dollar investment.

Belimed Life Science, Inc., a leading supplier of steam sterilizers and parts washers, announced a $750,000 million investment to establish operations in Charleston County. The investment will bring 22 new jobs, according to a release.

As the pharmaceutical and biotech industries continue to innovate for the benefit of all of us, the need for our products and services will continue to increase requiring future growth of Belimed Life Science,” Belimed Life Science, Inc. President Ken Blankenship said. “What better place to begin than here in Charleston.”

Located at 2154 N. Center St. in North Charleston, Belimed Life Science, Inc.’s new facility will provide product sales and support to the company’s North American customer base.

“Today’s announcement by Belimed Life Science, Inc. is another win for our state’s booming life sciences industry and is further testament that South Carolina is an ideal place for life science companies to locate,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We celebrate the life-saving work of Belimed Life Science, Inc., and we look forward to their success in South Carolina.”

Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said the state’s commitment to supporting research, training skilled workers and advancing supplier infrastructure makes it “an ideal location” for companies like Belimed to grow and thrive.

“South Carolina’s growing roster of life sciences companies proves that the state has the business environment in place to meet this industry’s specific needs,” Lightsey said.

Anyone interested in joining the Belimed Life Science, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers website.

