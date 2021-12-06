SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 12)

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an...
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes/AP Images)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 36-33 win over Dallas

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Bye Week. The Summerville alum has 34 catches for 538 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 5 tackles, 1 sack and 1 TFL in a 16-14 win over Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 36 tackles, 11 TFL’s and 11 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 0 tackles in a 17-15 loss to Washington. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 17-15 loss to Washington

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Practice squad

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 36-33 loss to Las Vegas

