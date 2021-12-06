Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 12)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 36-33 win over Dallas

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Bye Week. The Summerville alum has 34 catches for 538 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 5 tackles, 1 sack and 1 TFL in a 16-14 win over Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 36 tackles, 11 TFL’s and 11 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 0 tackles in a 17-15 loss to Washington. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 17-15 loss to Washington

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Practice squad

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 36-33 loss to Las Vegas

