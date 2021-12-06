Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 13)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 17-15 loss to Washington

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 catch for 14 yards in a 33-22 win over Chicago. The Summerville alum has 35 catches for 552 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 3 tackles and 2 TFL in a 33-22 loss to Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 39 tackles, 13 TFL’s and 11 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 1 pass deflection in a 30-23 win over San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 TFL and 5 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 30-23 win over San Francisco

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 33-18 win over the Jets

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 27-17 win over New Orleans

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.