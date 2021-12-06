SC Lottery
McMaster to host Christmas open house at governor’s mansion

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is preparing to open the Governor’s mansion in downtown Columbia to visitors for Christmas open house Monday.

The doors will open to show off the festive holiday decorations from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Simone Bryant of Benedict College will sing carols, and light refreshments will be served.

The Columbia Garden Club, which has decorated the Governor’s Mansion for Christmas every year since 1981, began decorating last week when the Governor’s Mansion received Christmas trees from Price’s Christmas Tree Farm and poinsettias from the Lexington Technology Center’s chapter of Future Farmers of America, all of which will be on display during the open house.

Governor’s Mansion Executive Chef Pete Bowes and his team will build a gingerbread house for display. Wreaths and bows within the Mansion Complex are made and hung by the Horticulture Division of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required, but visitors are asked to bring canned goods to donate to a food bank.

Regular docent-guided Christmas tours will run Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings this week and next week at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. They are free of charge but are by reservation only. Anyone interested in scheduling a tour should call 803-737-1710.

