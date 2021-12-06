New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on the new Cooper Waterfront Hotel in downtown Charleston is going to take longer than originally planned.

The original plan from Lowe Construction was to have the hotel finished in the next 12 months. But Lowe Vice President Mike Mansager says that is out of the question.

Mansager says they now hope to open this new waterfront hotel in 2024.

He blames most of the delays on environmental issues in the area that is planned to become an extension of Waterfront Park. He says those issues are now resolved and they’ve laid the foundation for the hotel.

In the coming years, the area along Concord Street and in front of HarbourView Inn will include a public lawn for activities, a dock, an infinity pool overlooking the water, a rooftop lounge, ballrooms, ground-floor retail shops and a cafe.

The new hotel will feature 225 rooms and Mansager says they are set to start building the structure in the next few months.

