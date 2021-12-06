Officers investigating possible threat at Lucy Beckham High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a possible threat towards Lucy Beckham High School.

Police say the possible threat has been circulating on social media and that they have reportedly spoken to some of the people involved.

An investigation showed that a disagreement between people took place but authorities have not been able to find a direct threat to the school.

School resource officers are aware of the situation and are also continuing their investigation.

