Patriots Point to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a memorial service Tuesday aboard the USS Yorktown to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The service, organized with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10624, will begin at 11 a.m. to honor the 25 known South Carolinians killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on the Hawaii base.

Events will include a wreath-laying, tolling of a bell, and a traditional gun salute, Patriots Point spokesperson Mayci Rechner said. Museum admission will be waived from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the memorial service.

The Japanese used more than 350 aircraft during the hour-and-15-minute attack, which killed 2,403, including 2,335 U.S. service members and 68 civilians.

More than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged.

Patriots Point will also host a Life and Legacy blood drive with the Blood Connection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All blood donors will receive free parking in the museum lot and a $20 charitable donation will be made to the USS Yorktown Foundation for every person who donates blood at Patriots Point, Rechner said.

The service will also stream on Patriots Point Facebook and YouTube channels.

