SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Patriots Point to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a memorial service Tuesday aboard the USS Yorktown to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The service, organized with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10624, will begin at 11 a.m. to honor the 25 known South Carolinians killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on the Hawaii base.

Events will include a wreath-laying, tolling of a bell, and a traditional gun salute, Patriots Point spokesperson Mayci Rechner said. Museum admission will be waived from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the memorial service.

The Japanese used more than 350 aircraft during the hour-and-15-minute attack, which killed 2,403, including 2,335 U.S. service members and 68 civilians.

More than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a free Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service...
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a free Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service aboard the USS Yorktown on Tuesday to honor the 25 known South Carolinians who were killed during the 1941 Japanese attack.(Live 5/File)

Patriots Point will also host a Life and Legacy blood drive with the Blood Connection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All blood donors will receive free parking in the museum lot and a $20 charitable donation will be made to the USS Yorktown Foundation for every person who donates blood at Patriots Point, Rechner said.

The service will also stream on Patriots Point Facebook and YouTube channels.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They have not found the person responsible for the incident.
Deputies: Two women dead following shooting in Beaufort County
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

Lowe Construction says it has laid the foundation for the new hotel that they now hope to open...
New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Waterfront hotel to be delayed at least two years
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Patriot's Point to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
The average price for a gallon of gas as of Monday is $3.02, according to GasBuddy’s daily...
SC gas prices drop again, average cost nearing $3 mark