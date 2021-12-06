SC Lottery
Steel mill in Georgetown set to restart operations in January

Liberty Steel announced on Monday it will resume production in mid-January.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The steel mill in Georgetown will reopen after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will allow 65 employees to return to work.

The plant in Georgetown will also integrate operations with Liberty’s plant in Peoria, Illinois to help clear a customer backlog.

Liberty Steel in Georgetown has also implemented efficiencies such as utility cost savings, rental equipment return and contractor reductions to improve its profitability and develop a sustainable long-term plan for the plant, according to the company’s website.

Liberty Steel came to the area in 2018 after the mill had been closed for three years. It has the capacity to make 750,000 tons of steel per year.

