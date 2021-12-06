SC Lottery
Troopers investigating crash that killed one in Colleton County

If you want to know how seriously ill COVID is making some patients, ask an ambulance crew.
By Landon Boozer
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Colleton County Sunday.

The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on I-95 northbound near mile marker 48, according to troopers.

An initial investigation shows that a 2010 Ford F250 was traveling on the northbound lanes of I-95, ran off the road to the right, and hit a tree. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

