Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested two men following a high speed chase and a foot chase near the North Charleston area.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Deron Maxwell and 42-year-old Fordell Washington. They were arrested Friday night after a deputy spotted a car with a stolen license plate on I-526. The deputy reported that while he was driving behind the suspects’ vehicle, the car changed lanes continuously for no reason.

When the deputy turned on his blue lights and siren to attempt a traffic stop, the deputy said the suspect sped up, reached speeds of 105 mph and drove recklessly.

A report states that the vehicle then took the exit for Rivers Avenue, struck the median then collided with a ditch. Authorities say the driver, identified as Maxwell, and the passenger, identified as Washington, both fled on foot.

A deputy reported that Maxwell resisted arrest and was physically combative after the deputy gave him numerous commands to put his hands behind his back. Another deputy reported chasing Washington who jumped over a fence, but the deputy said he was able to get his hand through the fence, grab Washington and handcuff him to the fence.

Investigators reported that in the suspect’s car they found new TVs, smart watches, purses, and cookware that still had price tags on them.

The suspects were check by medical staff before being transported to jail, the sheriff’s office said.

