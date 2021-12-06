SC Lottery
Tybee police seek public’s help in search for missing man

Lucas ‘Luke’ Gooden
Lucas ‘Luke’ Gooden(Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 43-year-old Lucas ‘Luke’ Gooden recently moved to Tybee for work and was staying in a local motel. They say his friends and family haven’t heard from him since Monday, Nov. 29 and are very concerned.

Since his disappearance, police say Gooden’s loved ones found his cell phone near the intersection of Miller Avenue and 14th Street and turned it over to TIPD.

Gooden is described as a white male, 5′7″, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TIPD at (912)786-5600.

The holidays are a time for family and friends to gather together, which is why we need YOUR help to bring Lucas Gooden...

Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Friday, December 3, 2021

