Woman charged after allegedly assaulting paramedic, threatening police officer

Kayla Lynn Ballou was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree assault and battery,...
Kayla Lynn Ballou was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree assault and battery, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct and threatening the life of a public official, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a woman accused of assault and making a threat to a public official.

Kayla Lynn Ballou, 34, was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree assault and battery, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct and threatening the life of a public official, according to jail records.

A judge set bond at $6,352 on the charges, jail records state.

The charges stem from an incident in the early-morning hours of Friday, according to a College of Charleston Police incident report.

Police say they were on routine patrol at 2:53 a.m. Friday in the area of Coming and Duncan Streets when they saw a vehicle with an audible and visual alarm flashing. The report states the officer walked to the car and saw a woman they later identified as Ballou unconscious in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The officer said he was able to wake her after pounding on the window and yelling, “Police!”

But police said she refused to provide identification, became unsteady on her feet and fell, striking her head on concrete.

Police requested EMS to the scene but the officer reported she became “combative, loud, boisterous and began using profane language with officers and EMS on the scene.”

When a Charleston County EMS paramedic identified herself to Ballou, Ballou approached her “with aggressive intent, lifting her left arm, and striking” the paramedic on the right side of her face with a fist, the report states.

Police then handcuffed the woman to take her to MUSC for further treatment, where the report states she “continued to be verbally abusive towards all staff,” and tried to leave her designated room and not cooperate with receiving treatment.

The report states she attempted to physically grab the officer’s hand with an intent to harm as well as shoved the officer with her hands on multiple occasions.

She was led out of the facility to a patrol car to be taken to the Charleston County jail and once in the vehicle, told the officer, “Let me out of this car unless you all want to die in literally five minutes,” the report states.

She was taken to the jail and while en route, she told the officer, “I will kill you,” after she was told she would not be allowed to exit the vehicle, the report states.

When she arrived at the jail, police say she became uncooperative with Charleston County detention staff, requiring her to be assisted to her cell, the report states.

Ballou posted bail and was released, jail records state.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

