SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh to face bond hearing Friday on state grand jury charges

Alex Murdaugh (left) will face a bond court judge Friday morning on 27 counts in a series of...
Alex Murdaugh (left) will face a bond court judge Friday morning on 27 counts in a series of grand jury indictments.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh will face a bond court judge Friday morning on 27 counts in a series of grand jury indictments.

The bond court hearing will be held virtually with State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Murdaugh was indicted on Nov. 18 by a state grand jury. The indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes, and one count of forgery.

The charges come from five different counties in South Carolina. Murdaugh allegedly tried to “defraud victims of and therefore launder” more than $4 million.

While Richard Alexander Murdaugh currently has a $20,000 personal recognizance bond on Hampton County charges from a Hampton magistrate, and a denial of bond at this time on Beaufort County charges from Judge Newman, no bond has been considered yet on any state grand jury charges, South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. That is the reason for the bond hearing before Lee Friday, he said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police officials said around noon on Monday officers were called after a...
School officials find loaded gun in bookbag at N. Charleston High School
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Rico Jamall Ancrum who was captured by fugitive task force...
Authorities arrest fugitive wanted for West Ashley murder
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home

Latest News

The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Former White House Chief of Staff and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection...
Economists predict SC’s economy to fully recover from pandemic by 2022
Willie Toomer, 78, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the afternoon of May 15, 2017,...
Deputies renew call for clues in 2017 missing person case
Test results released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports slow drop in new COVID cases, 4th day of rising percent-positive
Authorities arrested Nasir Muhammad on Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and...
Police officers arrest man suspected in Georgetown armed robbery