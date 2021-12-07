Alex Murdaugh to face bond hearing Friday on state grand jury charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh will face a bond court judge Friday morning on 27 counts in a series of grand jury indictments.

The bond court hearing will be held virtually with State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Murdaugh was indicted on Nov. 18 by a state grand jury. The indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes, and one count of forgery.

The charges come from five different counties in South Carolina. Murdaugh allegedly tried to “defraud victims of and therefore launder” more than $4 million.

While Richard Alexander Murdaugh currently has a $20,000 personal recognizance bond on Hampton County charges from a Hampton magistrate, and a denial of bond at this time on Beaufort County charges from Judge Newman, no bond has been considered yet on any state grand jury charges, South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said. That is the reason for the bond hearing before Lee Friday, he said.

