Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old N.C. girl

Officials say they were last seen in Climax, N.C., which is northeast of Ashboro.
Ava Lee Pierce, left, is believed to be with Roxanne Parson, right.
Ava Lee Pierce, left, is believed to be with Roxanne Parson, right.(Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl out of Randolph County in North Carolina.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. She’s described as approximately 3-foot-8 and weighing 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and has a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen.

A photo of the child has not been released at this time.

Officials say Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson took the little girl. Parson is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has sores on her face.

Officials say they were last seen in Climax, N.C., which is northeast of Ashboro.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

