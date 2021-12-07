SC Lottery
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger

Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was issued for Dixon, 15, in Washington.(MissingKids.org)
By KPTV staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KPTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued in the state of Washington for a 15-year-old-girl believed to be in critical danger, KPTV reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, along with the Lewiston, Idaho, Police Department, said Lillian Dixon has been missing since Dec. 3 from her home in Lewiston, Idaho. Authorities believe Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36, who has multiple felony warrants for child molestation.

Authorities believe Dixon and Bowles were spotted in Starbuck, Washington on Monday. They were seen in Pomeroy, Washington that same day.

Law enforcement believes the pair may be traveling in a stolen 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with the Washington state plate BKA0197.

Dixon is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with “8″ on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack.

Bowles is 6-foot-2 and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and a scar on his right elbow and forearm.

Officials warn Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous. They ask if anyone sees Dixon or Bowles, to call 911 immediately, the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

