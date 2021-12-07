Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Hayden Brown scored 21 of his season-high 32 points in the first half to lead The Citadel to an 80-67 victory over North Carolina Central Monday night inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 80, North Carolina Central 67

Records: The Citadel (5-3), North Carolina Central (3-7)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, S.C.)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs came out hot from the outside as they made eight of their first 12 three-pointers to open 31-15 lead just under 12 minutes into the game.

· Hayden Brown would help to keep the lead at double digits the remained of the first half as he scored nine of the final 11 Bulldog points in the half to take a 42-32 lead into the locker room.

· The Eagles came out of the locker room and quickly cut the lead to six points before a three from Jason Roche and seven points from Brown pushed the lead back to 16.

· The Bulldogs continued to have an answer for every NCCU run. They would cut the deficit to nine points with just under six minutes to play, but the Bulldogs responded with an 8-2 run to push the advantage back to 15.

· Tyler Moffe would hit one-of-two free throws in the final seconds for the final margin of victory.

Inside the Box Score

· Hayden Brown finished with a season-high 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field. He also made three three-pointers and went 9-of-13 from the foul line.

· The game was his third career 30-point game and was just five points shy of his career-high 0f 37 set against Chattanooga last December.

· Brown now has 990 career points and is on the verge of becoming the 36th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 points.

· He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

· Jason Roche went 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

· Tyler Moffe had a solid game with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

· Stephen Clark handed out five assists and tied his career-high with five blocked shots.

· The Bulldogs had 21 assists on 27 made baskets.

· They finished the game 27-of-57 from the field and 11-of-29 from beyond the arc.

Up Next

The Bulldogs will take a 10-day break before returning to action on Dec. 16 against St. Andrews. Tip-time is set for 7 p.m. inside McAlister Field House.