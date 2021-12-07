Classroom Champions: Middle Magnet art teacher needs sketchbooks for his students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Kingstree Middle Magnet teacher Sheldon Clayton has a passion for the visual arts. He also is inspired by the 120 students he teaches at his school.

Clayton is originally from Jamaica but six years ago ended up in the Williamsburg County School District through an exchange program. He says his art students are his life, and he loves helping them find the artistic bug.

“I try to get kids to understand the different aspects of the visual arts. We dabble with ceramics, drawing, painting a little sculpture and paper Mache,” Clayton said.

Clayton says the fundamental thing in visual arts is the design process of drawing and sketching before creating your masterpiece.

For his Donors Choose project he’s hoping to get enough sketchbooks for all of his students, rather than them having to use individual sheets of paper to draw.

He says the sketchbooks will allow for a portfolio of artwork to be easily observed and created by his students.

“I want every child to have a sketchbook whatever they think they are able to put down in their sketch book journal drawings as well. When you look at the students who have their own sketch book their is a halo that comes over their head,” Clayton said.

Clayton says insuring that all of his kids have sketchbooks will enlighten their abilities, boost their confidence and help nurture their strengths in his art class.

Clayton’s Donors Choose project still needs $390.

You can donate to this project entitled “100 More Reasons to Draw” and become a Classroom Champion by clicking right here.

All donations are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.