SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina Basketball Falls to Mercer

Senior guard Vince Cole and senior reserve forward Wilfried Likayi had season highs of 17 and...
Senior guard Vince Cole and senior reserve forward Wilfried Likayi had season highs of 17 and 15 points, respectively, but it wasn't enough as Mercer hung on for a hard-fought 74-69 win over Coastal Carolina Monday night at the HTC Center.(Coastal Carolina Baseball)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior guard Vince Cole and senior reserve forward Wilfried Likayi had season highs of 17 and 15 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough as Mercer hung on for a hard-fought 74-69 win over Coastal Carolina Monday night at the HTC Center. 

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Chanticleers and ended their 10-game home winning streak. The loss leaves them at 4-3 on the season. Mercer got 16 points apiece from Jalen Johnson and James Glisson in winning its fourth consecutive game, lifting the Bears to a 6-4 record. 

Cole finished hitting on 6-of-7 shots while Likayi made 5-of-6 three-point attempts after being just 3-of-17 from long range coming into the game. In addition to Cole and Likayi, Coastal’s Ebrima Dibba picked up his first double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. 

Three of the Chants leading scorers Essam Mostafa, Rudi Williams, and Garrick Green combined for 20 points, 22 points off their combined season average. Coastal staged a sustained comeback in digging out of an early 18-point hole to take the lead on Cole’s driving layup with five minutes remaining. Dibba added a pair of free throws seconds later, giving the Chants a 64-61 lead.

The lead lasted for only a minute however, as the Bears retook the lead with an 8-0 run and held on for the win. 

“We were right there and then we two unfortunate possessions,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “But I thought our team was resilient in the comeback. We just couldn’t get enough stops. Give Mercer credit. That’s a very good basketball team. And that’s a tough loss for us.” 

Mercer jumped in front quickly, using runs of 8-0 and 10-0 to take a commanding 24-6 lead, as Cole was the only Coastal player to find the bucket in the first 10 minutes of action. Cole had a pair of early three-pointers and then hit another in the midst of a 7-0 run by the Chants that cut the deficit to eight, at 30-22.

Likayi helped bring the Chants even closer with a pair of long-range jumpers from the left corner in the final two minutes of the first half, making it 35-30 at the break. 

Cole was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for his 11 points in the first half, but the rest of his team was just 8-of-22 (36 percent). Mercer hit on almost half of its shots in the first 20 minutes and had eight players with points.

In the end, the difference was a couple more made three-pointers by Mercer. The Bears were 11-of-36 from beyond the arch. Coastal hit 9-of-19 from long range. The rebounding totals were even at 31 apiece, with Mostafa leading Coastal with seven boards. 

Coastal will be back in action when it hosts Wofford at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 in the fourth of six consecutive home games. The Chants will end the homestand with back-to-back games against Methodist and Regent on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, respectively. The Regent game is a late addition to the schecdule.

Most Read

North Charleston police officials said around noon on Monday officers were called after a...
School officials find loaded gun in bookbag at N. Charleston High School
They have not found the person responsible for the incident.
Deputies: Two women dead following shooting in Beaufort County
Kayla Lynn Ballou was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree assault and battery,...
Woman charged after allegedly assaulting paramedic, threatening police officer
Lowe Construction says it has laid the foundation for the new hotel that they now hope to open...
New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Rico Jamall Ancrum who was captured by fugitive task force...
Authorities arrest fugitive wanted for West Ashley murder

Latest News

Hayden Brown scored 21 of his season-high 32 points in the first half to lead The Citadel to an...
Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina to face Northern Illinois in Cure Bowl
The Stingrays picked up an overtime win over the Swamp Rabbits on Sunday
Cherniwchan can’t be stopped, scores game-winner in OT
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (8) gets pressure on Indianapolis Colts...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 13)