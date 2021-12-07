Deputies to hold news conference on 2017 missing person case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are set to hold a news conference Tuesday morning about a four-year-old missing person case involving a 78-year-old man.

The news conference is expected to concern the missing person case of Willie Toomer.

It is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Toomer was 78 years old when he vanished without a trace on May 15, 2017. Investigators said he disappeared after getting a ride home from a fellow parishioner at his church in the Cainhoy area at approximately 12:30 p.m. that Sunday afternoon.

His family told investigators he missed meetings with them and his friends that night and became concerned when they checked his home the next morning and found his house unlocked but no sign of him.

Investigators described him as a well-known elderly resident of the Cainhoy community and said he was periodically seen walking along Cainhoy Road from his home to Singletary’s Store and to his church.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800.

