Deputies seeking information in fatal shooting in Beaufort County

At 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bluffton Road, and when deputies arrived at the parking lot of a business they found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information in a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

At 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bluffton Road, and when deputies arrived at the parking lot of a business they found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, identified as Marlon Lyons Jr. from the Town of Port Royal, later died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

“The subjects responsible for Lyons Jr.’s shooting death fled the scene before deputies arrived; they have yet to be identified,” BCSO officials said.

Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking for information from the public.

“Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Corporal Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your partnership in the safety of our community.”

