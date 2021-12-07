SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

The order came in response to a lawsuit from several contractors and seven states -- Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. It applies across the U.S. because one of those challenging the order is the trade group Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., whose members do business nationwide.

Baker found that the states are likely to succeed in their claim that Biden exceeded authorization from Congress when he issued the requirement in September.

“The Court acknowledges the tragic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought throughout the nation and the globe,” wrote the judge, an appointee of former President Donald Trump. “However, even in times of crisis this Court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities.”

A White House spokeswoman said the Justice Department would continue to defend the mandate.

“The reason that we proposed these requirements is that we know they work, and we are confident in our ability, legally, to make these happen across the country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Tuesday’s briefing.

A federal judge in Kentucky also had issued a preliminary injunction against the mandate last week, but it applied only to contractors in three states that had sued together -- Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

Biden issued an executive order Sept. 9 requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to comply with workplace safety guidelines developed by a federal task force. That task force subsequently issued guidelines that new, renewed or extended contracts include a clause requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18. That meant those receiving a two-dose vaccine must get their second shot by Jan. 4.

Limited exceptions were allowed for medical or religions reasons. The requirements would apply to millions of employees of federal contractors, which include defense companies and airlines.

“This is a big win in removing compliance hurdles for the construction industry, which is facing economic challenges, such as a workforce shortage of 430,000, rising materials prices and supply chain issues,” Ben Brubeck, a vice president of the construction industry group said in a statement.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in a Twitter message that the ruling will provide relief to workers “who were in fear of being forced to choose between this vaccine and their livelihood.”

Other Republican officials also praised the court ruling. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the mandate was “just an outrageous overreach by the federal government.”

With Tuesday’s ruling, all three of Biden’s broad vaccine mandates affecting the private sector have been put on hold by courts. Judges already issued a stay regarding one that applies to businesses with 100 or more employees and another for health care workers across the U.S.

Separately, Biden has imposed vaccine requirements for employees of the federal government and the military.

The mandates are a key part of the administration’s strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 788,000 Americans since last year.

___

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Lieb from Jefferson City, Missouri. Associated Press writers Josh Boak in Baltimore and Kimberly Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police officials said around noon on Monday officers were called after a...
School officials find loaded gun in bookbag at N. Charleston High School
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Rico Jamall Ancrum who was captured by fugitive task force...
Authorities arrest fugitive wanted for West Ashley murder
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home

Latest News

The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Former White House Chief of Staff and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection...
Economists predict SC’s economy to fully recover from pandemic by 2022
Authorities said they believe Lillian Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. An Amber Alert was...
Amber Alert issued for teen in Washington believed to be in danger
Willie Toomer, 78, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the afternoon of May 15, 2017,...
Deputies renew call for clues in 2017 missing person case
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps