Judge blocks vaccine requirement for federal contractors

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a federal judge in Georgia heard arguments on...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a federal judge in Georgia heard arguments on the issue on Friday and issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday against enforcing the vaccine mandate.(WRDW)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has blocked the vaccine requirement for federal contractors.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a federal judge in Georgia heard arguments on the issue on Friday and issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday against enforcing the vaccine mandate.

Officials with the Attorney General Office said the lawsuit argues that the Biden administration’s mandate is unconstitutional because it violates the Tenth Amendment, which reserves to the states and the people the powers that are not delegated by the Constitution to the federal government.

“They also argue it’s unconstitutional because only Congress has the power to make rules, not the president,” the Attorney General’s Office said. “The mandate also violates the federal Procurement Act, the Administrative Procedures Act, and the federal Spending Clause.”

Judges have already temporarily blocked vaccine mandates for healthcare workers and for private companies with 100 or more employees.

The case was brought by Attorney General Wilson and Gov. Henry McMaster, along with the attorneys general of Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Utah, and West Virginia and the governors of Georgia, Alabama, and Idaho, as well as other state entities.

