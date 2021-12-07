Lowcountry deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl who ran away

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who ran away.

Authorities are looking for Khi’Lasia Hill of Burton who was reported missing by family members Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says at 7 p.m., Khi’Lasia was given a ride from the area of her Brilliant Lane, Burton home to the Magnolia Park Apartments in Laurel Bay. She has not been seen since.

Deputies describe Khi’Lasia as being 4′5″ tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket, acid-washed jeans and white Air Jordan shoes.

“Anyone who has information on Khi’Lasia Hill’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911,” BCSO officials said. “Khi’Lasia’s family and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciate your attention in this matter.”

