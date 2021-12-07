SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/6)

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 65, St. John’s 44

Fort Dorchester 69, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 61

James Island 55, Ashley Ridge 43

Lowcountry Wildcats 40, Lowcountry Leadership 39

Philip Simmons 60, Goose Creek 53

Pinewood Prep 58, Bishop England 56

Summerville 62, Cross 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 50, St. John’s 23

Bishop England 66, Pinewood Prep 28

Hammond 57, Northwood Academy 48

Philip Simmons 49, Goose Creek 32

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police officials said around noon on Monday officers were called after a...
School officials find loaded gun in bookbag at N. Charleston High School
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Rico Jamall Ancrum who was captured by fugitive task force...
Authorities arrest fugitive wanted for West Ashley murder
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home

Latest News

SC State DB Decobie Durant was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday
SC State’s Durant Named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year
Gamecocks DB Jaylan Foster was named first team All SEC by the coaches on Tuesday
USC’s Foster Named First Team All-SEC by League Coaches
Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles
VIDEO: Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles
Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles
VIDEO: Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles