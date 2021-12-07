Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/6)
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 65, St. John’s 44
Fort Dorchester 69, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 61
James Island 55, Ashley Ridge 43
Lowcountry Wildcats 40, Lowcountry Leadership 39
Philip Simmons 60, Goose Creek 53
Pinewood Prep 58, Bishop England 56
Summerville 62, Cross 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 50, St. John’s 23
Bishop England 66, Pinewood Prep 28
Hammond 57, Northwood Academy 48
Philip Simmons 49, Goose Creek 32
