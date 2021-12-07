Much needed rainfall on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving through the Lowcountry will bring more clouds, a small chance of rain and cooler temperatures! This front will stall out nearby allowing for moisture to gather to our west and head our way for Wednesday. Our best rain chance in weeks will move through Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Drier weather will return by Wednesday evening with temperatures staying cooler through Thursday. A surge of warmer air will return on Friday ahead of another cold front that will head our way Saturday night. Highs in the 70s are expected Friday and Saturday before cooler weather returns with the chance of rain on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cooler. Spotty Showers Possible. High 61.

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. High 62.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 75.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Breezy and Warm. High 78.

SUNDAY: AM Rain. PM Sun. High 65.

