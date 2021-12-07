‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville homeowner says she and her four children have been left on edge after a mysterious fire broke out in her yard.

Sade Major said she got a knock on her door at around 5:30 p.m. Monday from someone notifying her about the fire.

“I ran into the backyard, and there was a big circle of fire,” Major said.

Major, a single mother who lives with her four children, said they were terrified because of how close the fire was to their home.

Firefighters arrived soon after to put out the blaze, which left Major confused as to how it started.

“They felt like it could spread and burn the house down, and they’re in the house,” Major said. “I told [the firefighters,] ‘No, I didn’t see anybody inside my yard, and I don’t even know how the fire even got there.’”

Dorchester County deputies arrived not long after the fire was extinguished to investigate. Major showed investigators where the fire apparently started.

However, hours after it broke out, the ground has been left charred, and Major is left fuming and worried.

“My kids are scared,” Major said, “and that’s why I feel like I have to protect my kids because they don’t have to be scared in their own home. They should never feel scared in their own home.”

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to a request for comment about the investigation.

But deputies who responded to the scene said the case will be referred to the state fire marshal for further investigation.

