Police officers arrest man suspected in Georgetown armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted for an armed robbery.

Authorities arrested Nasir Muhammad on Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and Emanuel Street.

He was wanted for an incident that happened this past February where a victim was robbed at gunpoint by Muhammad, according to police.

Muhammad has been charged with armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

“The Georgetown Police Department would like thank the community for their assistance in the identification and apprehension”, said Interim- Chief William Pierce.

