SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police officers arrest man suspected in Georgetown armed robbery

Authorities arrested Nasir Muhammad on Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and...
Authorities arrested Nasir Muhammad on Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and Emanuel Street.(GPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted for an armed robbery.

Authorities arrested Nasir Muhammad on Tuesday near the intersection of Hazard Street and Emanuel Street.

He was wanted for an incident that happened this past February where a victim was robbed at gunpoint by Muhammad, according to police.

Muhammad has been charged with armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm.

“The Georgetown Police Department would like thank the community for their assistance in the identification and apprehension”, said Interim- Chief William Pierce.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police officials said around noon on Monday officers were called after a...
School officials find loaded gun in bookbag at N. Charleston High School
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Rico Jamall Ancrum who was captured by fugitive task force...
Authorities arrest fugitive wanted for West Ashley murder
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Summerville homeowner Sade Major, left, shows a Dorchester County deputy where a mysterious...
‘My kids are scared’: Summerville woman worries after ‘circle of fire’ behind home

Latest News

The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Former White House Chief of Staff and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection...
Economists predict SC’s economy to fully recover from pandemic by 2022
Willie Toomer, 78, was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the afternoon of May 15, 2017,...
Deputies renew call for clues in 2017 missing person case
Test results released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports slow drop in new COVID cases, 4th day of rising percent-positive