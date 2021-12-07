SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

San Francisco eatery apologizes for refusing service to police officers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The owners of a San Francisco restaurant have apologized for denying service to three police officers over the weekend because their weapons made their staff “uncomfortable.”

The owners of Hilda and Jesse Restaurant apologized in a social media post published Sunday following an outcry and calls to boycott the eatery because the officers were asked to leave shortly after they sat down Friday.

The restaurant owners said in a Saturday post that the officers were politely asked to leave because the restaurant is a “safe space and the presence of the officers weapons made us feel uncomfortable.”

The officers would be welcome back to the restaurant in North Beach when they were off duty, out of uniform and without their weapons, the post added. The post was deleted Monday.

“We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant,” Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liegas, the co-owners of Hilda and Jesse Restaurant, said in the apology post.

“These are stressful times and we handled this badly,” they added.

On Saturday, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott tweeted about the incident and said his department encourages officers to support local businesses and get to know members of the community.

“The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing,” he tweeted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston police officials said around noon on Monday officers were called after a...
School officials find loaded gun in bookbag at N. Charleston High School
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Rico Jamall Ancrum who was captured by fugitive task force...
Authorities arrest fugitive wanted for West Ashley murder
Kayla Lynn Ballou was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree assault and battery,...
Woman charged after allegedly assaulting paramedic, threatening police officer
Lowe Construction says it has laid the foundation for the new hotel that they now hope to open...
New Charleston hotel to be delayed at least two years
Deron Maxwell (right) and Fordell Washington (left).
Two people arrested after car and foot chase near North Charleston

Latest News

At 11 p.m. on Oct. 15, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Bluffton Road, and when...
Deputies seek information in fatal shooting in Beaufort County
A lawsuit has been filed against Bank of America claiming that the company bent the rules and...
Lawsuit filed against Bank of America claiming company bent rules for Alex Murdaugh
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles
VIDEO: Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles
Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles
VIDEO: Brown Drops 32 to Lead The Citadel Past Eagles