SC reports slow drop in new COVID cases, 4th day of rising percent-positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Test results released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday confirmed 661 new cases of COVID-19.

The agency received those test results Sunday and reports results on a 48-hour delay.

DHEC reported four deaths, two confirmed and two probable, as well.

For the fourth straight day, the percent positive increased.

Data released Tuesday showed a positive rate of 6.4%, the first time since -- that the rate rose above 5%.

Saturday’s report showed a 4.2% rate, followed by a 4.7% rate on Sunday and a 4.8% rate on Monday.

Saturday represented a slight drop in percent positive from Friday, which listed a 4.5% rate.

The total number of new cases, however, has slowly fallen since last Friday. The state reported 1,381 new cases Friday, 1,321 on Saturday, 1,007 on Sunday, and 799 on Monday.

Here are the totals so far this week:

DAY NEW CASES NEW DEATHS % POSITIVE SATURDAY* 1,321 19 4.2% SUNDAY* 1,007 3 4.7% MONDAY 799 21 4.8% TUESDAY 661 4 6.4%

*DHEC releases Saturday, Sunday and Monday totals every Monday. Based on the 48-hour delay in reporting, Monday’s release covers results of tests conducted from the previous Thursday through Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 925,629 cases, including 739,796 confirmed and 185,833 probable cases. The state reported a total of 14,318 deaths, including 12,386 confirmed and 1,932 probable deaths.

The state has performed more than 12.6 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

Here are the latest statewide stats:







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.